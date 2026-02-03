Wheatland Center School’s Steve Ketterhagen named 2026 Wisconsin Custodian and Maintenance Professional of the year

From Wheatland Center School:

Steve Ketterhagen of the Wheatland J1 School District was recognized as one of three Wisconsin Custodian and Maintenance Professionals of the year by the Wisconsin Association and Business Officials (WASBO). Steve was honored in person at the yearly convention held at the Kalahari in the Wisconsin Dells on February 2nd. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions of those making a difference in their local school district, community, and the custodial and maintenance profession.

Steve has worked at Wheatland School for 17 years as a critical member of the maintenance staff. He is well known and respected by students and staff for his incredible work and caring personality. Steve not only is the master of fixing things and making adaptations to save district resources, he also drives a school bus when needed.

District Administrator Marty McGinley said this when asked about Mr. Ketterhagen, “Steve is incredibly positive and does everything with a smile. He is frequently mentioned by staff members in our yearly staff survey when asked who has made your job easier. He mentors new custodians and helps them become acclimated to our building and expectations. Steve leads by example and sets the standard for excellence for all to emulate.”

It is not just teachers that love Mr. Ketterhagen “Mr. Steve”, as he is called by students, know and respect him as well. When they encounter him in the hall he is treated like a rock star. Students give him high fives and fist bumps as they pass. Mr. Ketterhangen is always willing to help both students and staff with projects big and small. He is especially creative when it comes to helping students with physical disabilities access the physical education curriculum. Whether it is a homemade golf course that accommodates a wheelchair, or a controlled ball apparatus to make a game of catch for a student’s appropriate developmental level, Steve is there to use his imagination and expertise to create inclusive activities for all students. Mr. Ketterhagen has also created sets and props for school musicals and helped students with class engineering projects. Steve has even participated in the spring music concert by playing his banjo for a song with 3rd graders.

Tom McCormack, Director of Facilities and Transportation nominated Mr. Ketterhagen for the award. “I could not imagine a more deserving candidate for this honor than Steve Ketterhangen. He is a phenomenal employee, and an even better person. Wheatland would not be the same without him.

