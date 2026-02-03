Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Feb. 3, 2026

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
This meeting will be livestreamed and available for watching later here.
Agenda items include:
- Resolution 2026.02-151, A Resolution declaring official intent to reimburse expenditures from proceeds of borrowing. Clean Water Fund Loan for the Valmar and Yaws Sanitary Sewer Projects.
- Resolution 2026.02-152, A Resolution declaring official intent to reimburse expenditures from proceeds of borrowing. Clean Water Fund Loan for Stations 201, 203, and 208 Improvements Project.
- Ordinance 2026.02-113 – Rezoning request by, Cawley Real Estate LLC., PO Box 648, Spring Grove, IL 60081 (Owner), Amber Cawley, PO Box 648, Spring Grove, IL 60081 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from B-2 (Community Business District to B-2 (Community Business District) & PUD (Planned Unit Development Overlay District) on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-303-For informational purposes only this parcel is located on the east side of CTH “C” (Fox River Road) approximately 100 feet south of 114th Street in downtown Wilmot.
- Ordinance 2026.02-114 – Rezoning request by 8705 Evergreen Row LLC., 9918 160th Avenue, Bristol, WI 53104 (Owner), Michael Korczyk, 9918 160th Avenue, Bristol, WI 53104 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from R-11 (Multiple-Family Residential District to R11 (Multiple-Family Residential District & PUD (Planned Unit Development Overlay District) on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-142-0260. For informational purposes only this parcel is located on the east side of STH “83” (Antioch Road) approximately 450 feet south of 87th Street.
- 10.3 Ordinance 2026.02-115 – Request for a Land Use Map Amendment by Countryside Commerce Center LLC., 20670 Driftwood Court, Mundelein, IL 60060 (Owner), Daniel Szczap, 4011 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 (Agent), requests an amendment to the adopted Land Use Plan maps for the Village of Salem Lakes (Maps 23, 24 & 25) from “Business Park” to “High-Density Residential”, “Village, Hamlet, and Lakefront Residential Neighborhood Conservation” and “Neighborhood Business” on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-104-0401. For informational purposes only this parcel is located on the west side of STH 83, at the intersection with Falcon Way.
- Ordinance 2026.02-116 – Rezoning request by Countryside Commerce Center LLC., 20670 Driftwood Ct., Mundelein, IL 60060 (Owner), Daniel Szczap, 4011 80th St., Kenosha, WI 53142 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from A-2 (General Agricultural District) to R-9 (Multiple-Family Residential District), R-6 (Urban Single-Family Residential District), B-1 (Neighborhood Business District), C-1 (Lowland Resource Conservancy District) & PUD (Planned Unit Development Overlay District) on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-104-0401.
- Amend Charter Ordinance to change the term of municipal Judge from 2 years to 4 years.
- Property maintenance extension request from William Debus Jr, 9787 271st Ave – Trevor
- Recommendations from EDC for the Village Board to pursue the development of a Road Consortium with other municipalities and to authorize staff and legal counsel to begin development of the intermunicipal cooperation agreements and other legal instruments necessary for the creation of a Road Consortium.