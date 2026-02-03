A word from our sponsors: Schedule softball lessons with Addison Waido at Westosha Sports Complex

Packers on Feb. 2 announce former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator after team drops last five games GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is joining the Green Bay Packers’ staff as defensive coordinator. This story also appeared in Associated Press Packers Coach Matt LaFleur announced the hire of Gannon on Monday. Gannon will take over for Jeff Hafley, who left after two seasons when the Miami Dolphins hired him as […] Associated Press

Judicial philosophies clash as both Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates point to same case to highlight their fitness for the high court In 2022, a student-led voting advocacy organization sued in Dane County to clarify which parts of a witness' address must appear on an absentee ballot envelope. What was accepted differed from city to city. The 4th District Court of Appeals, in an opinion written by Judge Chris Taylor, affirmed a lower […] Brittany Carloni

Steil introduces voting bill that draws condemnation from voting rights advocates Legislation proposed Friday by Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil would require voters in every state to present a photo ID for a federal election, require states to verify that anyone registering to vote in a federal election is a U.S. citizen, and require paper ballots in all federal elections. Erik Gunn

Radiodyne: Racine’s Voice of the Nation When we think about radios, we may picture a boombox with an antenna, the stereo in our cars, or our morning alarm clock. In the early 20th century, when radios were first manufactured, they were beautifully built in cabinets, ornately decorated pieces, or plain hinged boxes that sat atop tables and shelves. Some had headsets; […] Cheyanne Lencioni