Hospice Alliance “Winter Memories” for children, teens is Feb. 19

Racine Lutheran falls short against Warren Township in Border Battle showcase WIND POINT, Wis. — The beauty of the Wisconsin-Illinois Border Battle is the matchups the organizers of the high school basketball event come up with. On paper, Saturday afternoon’s battle between Racine Lutheran and Warren (Illinois) Township, part of the eighth annual event at The Prairie School, looked like a true David vs. Goliath battle. […] Robb Luehr

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of January 31, 2026 Here’s a quick look back at what captured Racine County Eye readers’ attention this week. This roundup highlights the five most-read stories from the week of Jan. 31, 2026, covering major local developments, community news, and breaking updates. Catch up on the top headlines you may have missed below. Top Stories Conclusion: Stay tuned for […] Racine County Eye Staff

Inexpensive Healthy Habits Many people are looking to get healthier in 2026. However, many of us quickly realize that certain specialty foods, gym memberships and exercise equipment can be expensive. That said, improving your health doesn’t have to cost much at all. In fact, some of the most effective habits don’t cost a thing. “People often assume that […] Elise Tehan

Wisconsin’s voter roll figures aren’t a sign of ‘fraud waiting to happen’ A misleading claim that Wisconsin has more registered voters than people eligible to vote is gaining traction on social media, including in posts shared this week by President Donald Trump. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org It’s just the latest in a long-running series of claims that misinterpret basic data about voter rolls to create alarm about […] Alexander Shur