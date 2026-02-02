Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Feb. 2, 2026

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion regarding a conditional use permit for Diedrich Family Farm LLC.
- Discussion regarding a conditional use permit for Twin Lakes Power Sports LLC.
- Discussion regarding an outdoor lighting ordinance.
- Discussion regarding a Lake Elizabeth Marina Boat Slip Policy.