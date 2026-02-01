Scout Troop 328 & Salem Fire Assoc. to host 2026 Super Bowl Sunday Breakfast and Silent Auction Feb. 8

Salem Scout Troop 328 and the Salem Fire Association will host a Super Bowl Sunday Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction on Sunday, Feb. 8, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salem School.

Breakfast consists of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk and juice. Tickets will be sold at the door or can be purchased in advance here. Adults are $10, seniors and children are $7. Children 3 and under eat free.

There will be a silent auction and large item raffles accompanying the breakfast where over 100 items from local merchants and area businesses may be bid on.

All money raised from the event will be used to help scouts attend outings during the year, such as summer camp, as well as help the troop to purchase camping and outdoor equipment. This fundraiser allows the Troop the opportunity to encourage youth to continue their involvement in the scouting experience.

Salem School is located at 8828 Antioch Road (Highways AH and 83), Salem.

Please bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to The Sharing Center.