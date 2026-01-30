Units responding for crash in Wheatland

At about 7:14 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 3400 block of 368th Avenue in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: Deputy on the scene. Single vehicle up against a fence. Injuries being reported.
