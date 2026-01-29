Slight warm-up in forecast

There’s an underwhelming warm-up in the forecast starting this weekend.

Why underwhelming? Well, while it will be quite a bit warmer than we’ve gotten used to, it won’t be even above freezing.

Temperatures ae expected to start making a slow climb Friday, when the high temperature will be 17, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. Saturday and Sunday the highs will be in the high 20s. That’s where the warm-up will stall out through Wednesday.

Better than sub-zero that’s for sure.