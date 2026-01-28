Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

Jan 28th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 7:32 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highway C and 98th Street in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Eastbound traffic being diverted onto Highway V.

