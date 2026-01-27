Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting Jan. 27, 2026

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Livestreams and archived board meetings are available here.
Agenda items include:
- Policy updates including: Board Member Behavior, Communications, and Code of Conduct; Board – District Administrator Relationship; Advanced Learning Instruction (“Gifted and Talented”); Copy of Entrance Age; Open Enrollment Program; Student Identification and Cards; Personal Communication Devices; Use of Personal Transportation Devices.
- 2026-27 school calendar
- Approval of 2026/27 open enrollment numbers
- Referendum update
- Closed session for: Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction.
The full agenda is available here.