Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting Jan. 27, 2026

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Livestreams and archived board meetings are available here.

Agenda items include:

Policy updates including: Board Member Behavior, Communications, and Code of Conduct; Board – District Administrator Relationship; Advanced Learning Instruction (“Gifted and Talented”); Copy of Entrance Age; Open Enrollment Program; Student Identification and Cards; Personal Communication Devices; Use of Personal Transportation Devices.

2026-27 school calendar

Approval of 2026/27 open enrollment numbers

Referendum update

Closed session for: Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction.

The full agenda is available here.