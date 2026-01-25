Cold weather advisory issued

That bone-chilling cold is not over yet.

The National Weather Service has a cold weather advisory for what appears to be all of Wisconsin including Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect form 12 a.m. to noon Monday.

During the advisory period, we could see wind chill values as low as -20, says the latest, local NWS forecast,. Monday’s high temperature is forecast for 6, with winds of 10 t0 15 mph.

Relief is all relative I guess and temps may climb into the low teens Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday and Friday.

A warm-up of sorts may start this weekend, with a high of 20 Saturday and 25 on Sunday.