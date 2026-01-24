Winter weather advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday.

The main concern in the advisory is lake effect snow. Accumulations are expected to be higher closer to Lake Michigan. The latest, local NWS forecast for Western Kenosha County says our area’s chance of snow is 50 percent. Hourly forecasts by NWS call for about half an inch of accumulation mid county, but maybe 1-2 inches close to I-94.

And with lake effect, you never know.