Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 6:24 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to fire int he 8700 block of 184th Avenue in Bristol.

Per dispatch: A structure in a mobile home park is on fire. Residence reportedly has been evacuated.

UPDATE 6:32 p.m. — Bristol command activates MABAS box alarm. Departments due to respond include: Kansasville Fire and Rescue, Antioch (Ill.) Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Somers Fire and Rescue.

UPDATE 6:46 p.m. — Bristol command requests response from utility company for electric and gas.

UPDATE 6:50 p.m. — Salting of Highway D requested due to water freezing on the road.

UPDATE 7:26 p.m. — Response from Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force requested.