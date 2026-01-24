Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

Jan 24th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:44 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 8500 block of Highway W in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: A single vehicle has struck a tree.

