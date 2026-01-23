UPDATE: One dead in Brighton crash

From the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (via Facebook):

Just after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 22, 2026, the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department (KFRD) was dispatched along with Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies to respond to a reported three-vehicle crash that involved a head-on collision in the 2400 block of CTH BD in the western Kenosha County Town of Brighton. Multiple KFRD and Kenosha Sheriff’s units responded immediately and arrived quickly on scene to find a crash involving three vehicles with extensive damage, airbag deployment, entrapment, and requiring extrication. KFRD’s Paramedic team quickly triaged and assessed the patients, stabilized them during extrication and initiated care for the serious injuries they sustained in the crash. Mutual aid resources were requested from the Paris and Salem Lakes Fire Departments. Additional Ambulances and Engine companies responded to assist with the extrication of the injured drivers and to provide the emergency care necessary. A Flight for Life helicopter was also requested to respond to the scene. One driver was transported by ground ambulance to a Kenosha hospital. One driver was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The third driver, sadly, did not survive the extensive traumatic injuries and was deceased at the scene. County Highway BD was closed southbound at 18th Street and northbound at CTH JB/31st Street as emergency crews worked at the crash scene. Kenosha County’s MCAT team is investigating the cause of the crash. Note: This is the 2nd 3-vehicle crash within about 2 miles of each other and within a span of time of about 9 hours. Please drive safely!