Units responding for crash in Brighton

At about 4:15 p.m., Kansasville Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 2400 block of Highway BD in Brighton.

Per dispatch: Three vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 4:21 p.m. — Paris Fire and Rescue responding as mutual aid with an ambulance.

UPDATE 4:34 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue requested to respond with an ambulance. Kansasville command requests response from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.

UPDATE 4:42 p.m. — Salem Lakes requested to respond with another ambulance.