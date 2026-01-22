Units responding for crash along state line

At about 4:51 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 15000 block of Highway WG along the Wisconsin-Illinois border.
Per dispatch: A single vehicle has struck a tree.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 4:51 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 15000 block of Highway WG along the Wisconsin-Illinois border.
Per dispatch: A single vehicle has struck a tree.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2026 West of the I | Powered by WordPress