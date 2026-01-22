Units responding for crash along state line

Jan 22nd, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 4:51 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 15000 block of Highway WG along the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Per dispatch: A single vehicle has struck a tree.

