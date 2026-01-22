Units responding for crash along state line

Data centers become a flashpoint in Wisconsin politics, prompting recall elections in 2026 Lawmakers in Washington often insist data centers, which require thousands of acres and enormous amounts of energy, are a municipal issue. But residents organizing against their construction say candidates up and down the ballot will have to answer for their concerns — especially if those politicians are going to campaign on affordability. This story also […] Jade Lozada

At forum for Democrats running for governor, style and tone differ more sharply than policy In a music hall just east of Milwaukee’s trendy Walker’s Point neighborhood Wednesday evening, seven hopeful Democrats in the 2026 race for governor fielded questions from an assortment of small business owners before a friendly crowd of more than 300 people. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Their answers showed only occasional differences on […] Erik Gunn

Union Grove Performing Arts steals the spotlight with sold-out shows UNION GROVE, WI – Union Grove High School’s theater has a 435-seat capacity. Director of Choral and Theatrical Activities Robert Kroes thinks it might be too small. Kroes has taught at Union Grove High School for 10 years, being the director for the theater department for nine. With an opera background and a master’s degree in […] Grant Ritchey

Made in Racine returns February 2026 Made in Racine returns for 2026 on February 20th. Join Racine County Eye every third Friday of the month for 2 hours of history, community, and podcast fun. Made in Racine is a monthly podcast hosted by Racine County Eye’s Editorial Assistant and history writer, Cheyanne Lencioni. Each episode features a panel of guest speakers […] Cheyanne Lencioni