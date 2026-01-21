Extreme cold watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect from 12 a.m., Friday to noon Saturday.

A combination of subzero temperatures and wind gusting up to 30 mph will combine to produce wind chill values as low as -40, the watch text says.

While subzero highs won’t continue, longer range forecasts don’t show a real warm-up — say mid to high 20s — on the way.

Meanwhile, enjoy a little bit of a reprieve on temperature today with a relatively warm high of 24 expected. At 6:10 a.m., it’s 21 at the Westosha Central High School weather station.