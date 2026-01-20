Word from our sponsors: Reliable Heating & Air Conditioning in your neighborhood for 40 years

Laila Collier-White breaks 20-Year scoring record during historic night for St. Catherine’s History was made on the hardwood as Laila Collier-White delivered a performance that will live forever in St. Catherine’s girls basketball history. Collier-White officially broke the program’s 20-year all-time season scoring record, finishing the night with 38 points in a statement victory over Shoreland Lutheran and a record 1,532 career points. The previous record of […] Nick Payne

Why has WisconsinEye gone dark and what can be done about it? In a flurry of activity at the Capitol last week, Wisconsin lawmakers held more than 30 public meetings and two Assembly floor sessions, advancing bills on issues from eliminating taxes on tips and overtime to placing regulations on data centers. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org For the first time in two decades, none of the actions were live-streamed, video-recorded […] Brittany Carloni

Wisconsin’s revenue estimates about $1.5 billion higher than expected due to increase in tax collection According to a Legislative Fiscal Bureau (LFB) analysis released on Jan. 15, Wisconsin’s general fund balance at the end of the biennium, June 30, 2027, is projected to be $2.37 billion. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The projection is about $1.53 billion above the projected balance when the 2025-27 biennial budget was enacted […] Baylor Spears

Dual enrollment classes: RUSD students prepare for careers, earn college credits still in high school RACINE — Before his freshman year at J.I. Case High School, Sean Gardiner wanted to join law enforcement. “I wanted to be a cop like my father,” Gardiner said. Choosing his pathway at school – in the CNC field – that he felt like he had a future aligned with his strengths. “I’m a more […] Grant Ritchey