Winter weather advisory issued; significant snow expected

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 9 p.m., Tuesday to 6 a.m., Wednesday.

Snow is the main concern during the advisory period. We could see almost 6 inches according to the NWS hourly forecast.

The low temperature Tuesday will be 13 with a high of 25 Wednesday. Winds will be relatively calm compared to recent experience at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday’s over 20 temp is a very temporary reprieve from the deep freeze. The latest, local NWS forecast calls for a high of 17 Thursday and just -3 Friday.