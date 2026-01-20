Units responding for fire in Silver Lake

At about 7:53 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department and Wheatland Vol Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 800 block of Fox Lane in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a truck exploded in a garage.

UPDATE 7:58 p.m. — Another explosion reported.

UPDATE — MABAS box alarm activated. Other departments to repond include: Paris Fire and Rescue, Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue.

UPDATE 8:04 p.m. — SL chief confirms structure on fire with explosions.

UPDATE 8:06 p.m. — Deputies closing down traffic on Riverside Drive.

UPDATE about 8:15 p.m. — Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force response requested.

UPDATE 8:21 p.m. — SL chief reports to dispatch that fire is out.