2026 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair Kaelie Billingsley welcomed home

2026 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair Kaelie Billingsley was welcomed home Sunday with a surprise reception at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

Billingsley, 19, of Paris was named state Fairest of the Fair at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs convention last week.

Fair officials, supporters, friends and family gathered for the event. Here’s video of Billingsley’s arrival:

Billingsley competed in the 2026 state Fairest of the Fair competition as part of her duties as the 2025 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair. A Kenosha County last won the state title in 1989.

“I really did not think I would get it,” Billingsley said of her new title. “Every single one of the 31 contestants was great to be around. They all deserved it just as much. It’s surreal that I was the one chosen.”

Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair committee member Betsy Ross talked about how the convention week went for Billingsley:

County Executive Samantha Kerkman presented a proclamation on behalf of the county and state Rep. Amanda Nedweski:

Next for Billingsley will be orientation in Feb. familiarizing her with her new duties, of which a major portion will be visiting other fairs this summer. She also will be giving interviews and other tasks.

“I’m most excited to go and visit all the fairs,” Billingsley said.

Billingsley said she is prepared to make the most of her new title.

“It’s such an amazing opportunity,” she said.

Kenosha County fair manager Jenny Hesse presents Billingsley with a rolling bag to use on her travels over the next year.

Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair 2026 Kaelie Billingsley (center poses with 2026 Kenohsa County Fair Royalty Emily Maxon (left) and 2026 Kenohsa County Fair Fairest of the Fair Izzy Jones.

The cake for the event donated by Bode’s Bakery. The goldfish are an acknowledgment of one of Kaelie’s favorite snacks. For fair food, Billingsley said she favors roasted corn ears and funnel cakes.

A photo of everyone who attended the event