Winter weather advisory, cold weather advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory and a cold weather advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The winter weather advisory is set to be in effect from 6 p.m., Sunday to noon, Monday. This advisory relates to light, accumulating snow with gusty winds developing. Total snow accumulation is expected to be 1 to 1.5 inches.

The cold weather advisory is set to be in effect from 3 a.m., Monday to noon Monday. Windchills may be as low as 22 to 29 below zero. Wind chill in this range could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A longer look at the forecast shows cold temps continuing. Monday’s high will be 5. Highs Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the teens and in the high single digits on Saturday and Sunday.