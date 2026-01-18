Highway Z (Wilmot Ave) to close Jan. 19 for road work

Kenosha County Highway Z (Wilmot Avenue) in Twin Lakes is scheduled to be closed to through traffic between Highway C (110th Street) and Highway HM (Wilmot Road) for a week, beginning Monday, Jan. 19.

This is to accommodate the replacement of a culvert roughly 730 feet south of Highway C. Local access on HIghway Z will remain on either side of the hard closure.

Drivers are advised to detour around the closure via Highway HM, Highway KD (336th Avenue) and Highway C.

This work schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.