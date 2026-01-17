Bonnie Felske resigns from Westosha Central HS District board; applicants sought to fill the term

The resignation of a member of the Westosha Central High School District board became effective this week and the board is looking for people interested in filling out the term.

“After careful consideration, I have determined that I am no longer able to continue serving due to my current professional responsibilities as a school principal and the time commitment required as a board member,” at-large board member Bonnie Felske said in her resignation letter. “Serving on the school board has been a truly rewarding experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the success of Westosha Central. It was amazing to be a part of the transformational change of Central brought on by the approved referendum! I am so impressed

with the beautiful facilities, curricular changes, new positions and programs that have evolved over the five years I have served.”

The board is seeking candidates to fill the remainder of Felske’s term, which continues until April 2027. Here is information for interested applicants distributed by the district Thursday:

The Westosha Central High School District is currently seeking applicants to fill a vacant Board position. The position is the At Large representative; qualified applicants must reside within the Westosha Central district boundaries and be at least 18 years old. The board will select a candidate following the interview process. The selected candidate will fill the position immediately and complete the current term. The three-year term will be on the 2027 spring election ballot.

Applicants should send an email communication of intent to John Gendron, District Administrator, no later than Friday, January 30, 2026, at 3 p.m. Board interviews will be held on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 6 p.m. The district will send

information to applicants with more details on February 3 regarding the interviews.

To submit your candidacy for the vacant position include:

● Name

● Address

● Phone

● Email

● Letter of Interest, including reasons for wanting to serve and any other information you find relevant to serving on the board.

Please email your information to:

Mr. John Gendron at gendronj@westosha.k12.wi.us