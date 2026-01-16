Diva Quest 2026 includes local students

The Diva Quest 2026 vocal music scholarship finals show will take place on Saturday, Jan. 31, at 3 pm, at Journey Church in Kenosha.

All 10 Diva Quest finalists will perform live (collectively and as soloists), evaluated by a panel of judges in front of a live voting audience. The program will also feature The Naturals of Marquette University, Riverport Chorus, and 2025 Diva Quest Winner Yocelin Valdez.

Diva Quest finalists for 2026 are:

· Amareli Arias – Westosha Central High School

· Daniella Berti – Wilmot Union High School

· Elle Kinney – Wilmot Union High School

· Avery Meachum – Wilmot Union High School

· Kendra Meyer – Waukesha South High School

· Emma Robers – Elkhorn Area High School

· Adele Thornton – Wilmot Union High School

· Scarlett Towry – Wilmot Union High School

· AlyVega – Antioch Community High School

· Ariana Wine – Wilmot Union High School

“Diva Quest is a non-profit vocal scholarship competition in Southeast Wisconsin,” explained Susan Nelson, Diva Quest co-founder. “Diva Quest provides young women in high school with the opportunity to showcase their vocal singing talents and earn scholarship money towards their post high school education.”

Since 2007, Diva Quest has drawn aspiring high school girl singers (grades 9-12) from area high schools in Southeast Wisconsin and Northeast Illinois. The program is presented by Riverport Chorus with supporters including Home Helpers Home Care, Thrivent, Diane Pawasarat, and Kate Shortall.

“Last year, the Diva Quest winner received $1,750 in scholarship monies,” explained Lisa Mushel, Diva Quest co-founder. “Descending amounts were awarded to runners-up in the final competition.”

In preparation for the big event, those top 10 finalists have received coaching and mentoring by a team of experienced musicians, music educators, and performers) in song selection, vocal presentation, performance, and more.

Tickets for the Diva Quest finals show are available from any finalist or Riverport Chorus member or online at riverportchorus.org/divaquest. General admission is $20 in advance (or $25 at the door). Admission is free for children ages 10 and under. Doors open at 2:30 pm.

Riverport Chorus, having celebrated 60 years in 2024, is a chapter of Sweet Adelines International. Directed by Laurel Peterson, the group rehearses Monday evenings at 7 pm at Wilmot Union High School in Wilmot, Wisconsin. Singing women are welcome to visit any rehearsal, and auditions are ongoing.