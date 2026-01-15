Units responding for fire in Rock Lake

At about 4:02 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department and Wheatland Vol Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a possible fire at a home in the 12200 block of Rock Lake Road in Rock Lake.

Per dispatch: Delivery driver reported hearing a fire alarm and smelling something burning. No one appeared to be home.

UPDATE 4:08 p.m. — Salem Lakes chief reports from scene that some kind of fire appears to be underway.

UPDATE about 4:09 p.m. — SL command reports smoke showing from right side of building. Firefighters preparing to enter building. Deputies blocking traffic on Rock Lake Road.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m. — Box alarm activated. Multiple area departments responding.

UPDATE 4:43 p.m. — Box alarm upgraded to second level. Additional departments responding.

UPDATE 5:28 p.m. — Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force requested to respond to the scene.

UPDATE 6:03 p.m. — SL chiefs strikes box alarm.