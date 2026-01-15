2026 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair is Kenosha County’s Kaelie Billingsley

The 2026 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair is a familiar face to Kenosha County Fair attendees.

Kaelie Billingsley, 19, Kenosha County’s 2025 Fairest of the Fair was selected for the honor Wednesday.

Billingsley was one of 32 people vying for the honor. She will serve a one-year term as the official ambassador for the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair, also attending multiple fairs and events through the years.

The daughter of Eric and Shelly Billingsley of Bristol, Billingsley is currently earning a degree in Animal Science with an emphasis on Pre-Veterinary Medicine from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She also works on the campus farm in the beef cattle and equipment management division. After graduating with a doctorate in veterinary medicine, she hopes to open her own veterinary clinic, the official announcement said.

Kaelie Billingsley at the 2025 Kenosha County Fair Cookies & Crowns event at the fair.