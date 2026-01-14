Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

‘Girls Can Do It Too!’: Racine teacher’s mom was her inspiration to write 1st book empowering girls to pursue careers in the trades RACINE, WI – Kadia Burns remembers her mother coming home with the smell of a factory surrounding her like a shield, which eventually lead Burns to write, “Girls Can Do It Too!“. The J.I. Case High School welding teacher has a vivid memory of her mother with Metal clippings peppered throughout her hair like snowflakes […] Grant Ritchey

Microsoft says its $7.7B data center in Mount Pleasant will power the future and support the community MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — As Microsoft ramps up construction on what the company says will become the most powerful AI supercomputer in the world, the company says its record-breaking $7.7 billion investment in Racine County is about more than servers, data, and infrastructure. The company is committing to being a good neighbor. Microsoft President Brad […] Heather Asiyanbi

What do 2026 Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates think about data center development? Dozens of data centers have been built in communities across Wisconsin, with more planned or in process. In many of these communities, the proposed data centers have sparked significant local opposition. Both Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature have proposed bills to regulate the growth of data centers as community leaders across the state have […] Henry Redman

Data center boom follows decades of declining electricity and water use in Wisconsin Anticipated spikes in demand for energy to supply Wisconsin’s data center building boom come on the heels of decades of declining power and water use, according to a new report. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org A Wisconsin Policy Forum analysis shows there are more than 40 data centers operating in Wisconsin with another four planned. The […] Rich Kremer