Bullet found in Westosha Central bathroom; no threat to students identified

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (via Facebook issued about 4:30 p.m.):

This afternoon, a single bullet was located in a boys’ bathroom stall at Westosha Central High School.

The school’s administrative team and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer immediately began an investigation. At this time, no other items have been found and no threat to students or staff has been identified.

Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of transparency, we want the community to be aware of the situation.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with Westosha Central High School administration as the investigation continues. Based on all information available at this time, there is no credible threat to the school, students, or staff.

The safety of our students, staff, and community is — and always will be — our top priority. We will continue to investigate thoroughly and take any action necessary to ensure a safe learning environment.

We appreciate the cooperation and support of the school, parents, and community as we work through this matte