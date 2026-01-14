Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Jan. 14, 2026

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.
Agenda items include:
- Voluntary attachment of land from Salem Lakes to Paddock Lake review
- Special Event Permit application for Rhythm on the Lake concert series
- Special Event Permit application for Movie in the Park series
- Property appraisal engagement agreement
- Purchase of park equipment for the Village and Whitetail Ridge park