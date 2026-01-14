Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Jan. 14, 2026

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

Agenda items include:

Voluntary attachment of land from Salem Lakes to Paddock Lake review

Special Event Permit application for Rhythm on the Lake concert series

Special Event Permit application for Movie in the Park series

Property appraisal engagement agreement

Purchase of park equipment for the Village and Whitetail Ridge park

