Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Jan. 14, 2026

Jan 14th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

Agenda items include:

  • Voluntary attachment of land from Salem Lakes to Paddock Lake review
  • Special Event Permit application for Rhythm on the Lake concert series
  • Special Event Permit application for Movie in the Park series
  • Property appraisal engagement agreement
  • Purchase of park equipment for the Village and Whitetail Ridge park

The full agenda is available here.

