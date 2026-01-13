Wheatland Plan Commission recommends denial of 3 of 4 land use requests for proposed battery storage project

Three of four land use requests related to a proposed battery energy storage system project in Wheatland received unfavorable recommendations from the town Plan Commission Tuesday evening.

The votes came after an over two hour long pubic hearing on the project in which about 150 people packed the Town Hall in New Munster. No member of the public speaking at the hearing expressed approval of the project moving forward, with speakers expressing concerns about fire safety, proximity to Wheatland Center School and impact on ground water and property values.

Robin Energy Storage is proposing a battery energy storage system facility located on approximately 12 acres within an approximately 19-acre tract of land east of 392nd Avenue and north of Highway 50 in Wheatland. The site is especially apt, Robin representatives said, because it is adjacent to an existing electrical substation.

Measures receiving unfavorable recommendations from the Plan Commission were:

An amendment to the Adopted Land Use Plan map for Town of Wheatland: 2035 from “Suburban Density Residential” to “Suburban-Density Residential” & “Governmental and Institutional.”

Rezoning from A-1 Agricultural Preservation Dist. to A-2 General Agricultural Dist. & I-1 Institutional Dist.

A conditional use permit to allow the construction of a Battery Energy Storage System – utility scale in the I-1 Institutional Dist.

A fourth measure, a Certified Survey Map, received a favorable recommendation, contingent on review by the town engineering firm. A representative of the engineering firm explained this was more of a technical measure that wasn’t necessarily related to the project’s merits.

The Plan Commission made its recommendations to the Town Board, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday to consider the Robin project items. The Town Board will then pass on its favorable or unfavorable recommendations to the County Board, which has the ultimate authority.

“We usually don’t go against what the plan commission says, but there’s a possibility,” said Jeff Butler, who is both chairman of the Plan Commission and the Town Board.

While Plan Commission members were making decisions based on land planning aspects, there was discussion about the merits of the project in general during the meeting.

“The people spoke tonight,” said Plan Commission member Paul DeLuisa, referring to the public hearing. “There were a lot of no’s tonight. We kind of work for them.”

There was extended discussion among the Plan Commission members regarding the potential for contamination of groundwater,

“I’m worried about 53 wells being contaminated,” DeLuisa said about a nearby 53-home neighborhood.

Robin has offered the town through a Joint Development Agreement $8.6 million across the 20-year life of the project., according to Robin documents submitted to Kenosha County planning.