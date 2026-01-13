A word from our sponsors: Froedtert South welcomes back Dr. Goya Raikar

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will open 2026 with “Ripcord,” a contemporary comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, running Jan. 16 through Feb. 1 at the Guild’s theater, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The production centers on an unlikely friendship that forms inside a senior living facility, offering audiences a character-driven story that blends humor […]
RACINE — Competitive and recreational pickleball and volleyball leagues are continuing their winter seasons across multiple Racine community centers, with dozens of matchups scheduled between Jan. 14 and Jan. 22. The slate of games includes pickleball competition at the Tyler Domer Community Center and volleyball league play at Walden, Bryant and Chavez community centers. Matches […]
Learning to Ride For as long as I can remember, bikes were a huge part of my life—starting with a tricycle, then graduating to a two-wheeler with training wheels. When I was a youngster, my dad had a horse that he boarded at his friend Red Hughes’ farm. We spent many weekends there. My dad […]
WEST ALLIS — Christian-pop duo for KING + COUNTRY will headline the Bank Five Nine Main Stage at the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair, performing Monday, Aug. 10, at 7:30 p.m., state fair officials announced. The brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, who perform as for KING + COUNTRY, are scheduled to bring their chart-topping contemporary Christian […]
MILWAUKEE — The federal government’s newly updated food pyramid is drawing attention from chefs and nutrition advocates nationwide, including Milwaukee-based chef Michael Feker, who says the changes reflect long-standing principles of balanced, whole-food eating. The revised guidelines emphasize nutrient-dense foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole proteins and healthy fats, while encouraging a more plant-forward approach to […]