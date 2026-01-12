Meetings set this week on battery storage facility proposal in Wheatland

People interested in a battery energy storage system facility proposed in Wheatland will have a chance to hear more about the project and express their opinion at a pair of meetings scheduled for this week.

Robin Energy Storage is proposing a battery energy storage system facility located on approximately 12 acres within an approximately 19-acre tract of land east of 392nd Avenue and north of Highway 50 in Wheatland.

To move forward, Robin needs a land use map change, rezoning and other planning type concessions.

The meeting schedule was discussed at a regular Wheatland Town Board Monday evening.

Tuesday, there will be a public hearing on the project starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Representatives of Robin are expected to make a presentation and answer questions from the public, said town Chairman Jeff Butler. Individuals can also express their opinion about the project at the public hearing.

After the public hearing, the plan commission is scheduled to meet on Tuesday. That group can deliberate and recommend approval or denial, Butler said. The commission may also choose to table a decision.

Vince Mosca, a Plan Commission member in attendance at Monday’s board meeting, said he thinks the commission will not arrive at a decision.

“I doubt that the Plan Commission will vote tomorrow night,” Mosca said.

Also scheduled is a special Town Board meeting on Wednesday, with the project on the agenda. The Town Board likely will not make a decision if the Plan Commission has not, Butler said.

The town is not the ultimate authority on the project. That power lies with the county.

Robin has offered the town through a Joint Development Agreement $8.6 million across the 20-year life of the project., according to Robin documents submitted to Kenosha County planning.

Much more information on what’s proposed for the project is available here.