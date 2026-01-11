Spring election 2026: Bristol to have uncontested election for village trustee

Jan 11th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

Voters in Bristol will see an uncontested election for village trustee on the April 7 ballot.

Filing to run by last Tuesday’s deadline were:

  • Chris Leker, an incumbent
  • Ruth Atwood, an incumbent

Two at-large seats will be filled.

