A word from our sponsors: Jan. 11, 2026 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of January 10, 2026 This weekly roundup highlights the five most-read Racine County Eye stories from the past week, showcasing the issues and events that mattered most to our readers. From breaking local news to major developments with statewide and national impact, here’s your chance to catch up on what you may have missed. Top Stories Conclusion: Stay tuned […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine County Sheriff Schmaling won’t seek re-election in Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced Friday he will not seek re-election and will retire at the end of 2026, closing a nearly 32-year law enforcement career with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. “Today, I am officially announcing that I will not seek re-election as the Sheriff of Racine County,” Schmaling said in a media […] Denise Lockwood

Wisconsin teen who killed prison guard in 2024 fistfight pleads guilty but claims mental illness MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin teen who killed a prison guard during a fistfight pleaded guilty to homicide Friday but contends he doesn’t deserve prison time because he was mentally ill and not responsible for his actions. This story also appeared in Associated Press Javarius Hurd, 17, entered a plea of guilty/not guilty by reason of […] Todd Richmond

Public property. No trespassing? Man hopes his $313 ticket will reshape Lake Michigan shoreline access Reports have surfaced in recent months of a not-so-jolly buccaneer working Lake Michigan’s Caribbean-clear waters just north of Milwaukee. He has gained an almost mythical status among southeastern Wisconsin’s swimmers, boaters and internet surfers. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org He is not shaking down sailors for sugar, silk or gold. He is after something […] Dan Egan