Wilmot UHS Shave 4 The Brave coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Friday afternoon, Wilmot High School held a pep rally for their St. Baldrick’s event “Shave 4 The Brave. This is the second year Key Club has organized the event. This year, Principal Rob Kreil allowed a pep rally, in addition to the event to be held after the basketball later that evening. He also participated as one of the volunteers getting his head shaved.

Key Club had already raised $5000 for St. Baldrick’s by the time of the pep rally. St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants. Last year Key Club, was able to raise $20,000. They are taking donations at https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/wuhs2026