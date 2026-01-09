Local students named to UW-Whitewater 2025 fall semester Dean’s List

The following students with local connections were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2025 fall semester:
- Lorelai Allison, Kenosha
- Connor Anderson, Kenosha
- Ciera Baase, Kenosha
- Bradley Becker, Twin Lakes
- Hunter Blaim, Bristol
- Kamryn Blaim, Bristol
- Jake Briggs, Bristol
- Katie Calkins, Twin Lakes
- Maya Colborn, Twin Lakes
- Christian Crump, Kenosha
- Aleah Daniels, Salem
- Evan Davis, Twin Lakes
- Joe Davis, Twin Lakes
- Logan Deegan, Trevor
- John Delavan, Bristol
- Ryan Dolan, Kenosha
- Sydney Farm, Trevor
- Megan Flasch, Kenosha
- Sarah Franas, Silver Lake
- Eydie Furnett, Kenosha
- Tommy Gedwill, Salem
- Emma Giese, Kenosha
- Madalyn Gorski, Trevor
- Amanda Gorsuch, Bristol
- Megan Greenhill, Trevor
- Anthony Grifo, Twin Lakes
- Walker Hansen, Twin Lakes
- Avery Holt, Silver Lake
- Melissa Horton, Kenosha
- Julie Jaworski, Kenosha
- Logan Johnson, Silver Lake
- Brieana Kazort, Trevor
- Kieran Kehoe, Twin Lakes
- Matthew Kempen, Twin Lakes
- Izack Kessler, Kenosha
- Anthony Krause, Bristol
- Gillian Lancaster, Kenosha
- Brooke Lindom, Salem
- Madison Lopatka, Salem
- Mia Maldonado, Kenosha
- Kristie Martin, Twin Lakes
- Mason Mcneill, Bristol
- Bryahna Merrill, Salem
- Ava Miller, Salem
- Will Monday, Trevor
- Juliana Mora, Kenosha
- Sylvia Nielsen, Salem
- Jordan O’Neil, Salem
- Jordan Oppenneer, Bristol
- Meagan Power, Kenosha
- Cameron Rayniak, Twin Lakes
- Michael Ruggiero, Silver Lake
- Sabrina Santana, Salem
- Carson Schultz, Salem
- Kyle Schuman, Kenosha
- Payton Scoggin, Kenosha
- Hannah Sheline, Kenosha
- Colin Sloan, Twin Lakes
- Adrienne Smith, Kenosha
- Scarlett Snyder, Twin Lakes
- Allison Steadman, Twin Lakes
- Monica Teumer, Trevor
- Kendra Vallis, Kenosha
- Natalie Wagemann, Trevor
- Nolan du Chemin, Twin Lakes
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
“We are incredibly proud of the students who earned a place on the Dean’s List,” said Robin Fox, UW-Whitewater’s interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “This distinction reflects exceptional academic achievement and the dedication our students bring to their studies every day. Their success strengthens our university, and we celebrate all they have accomplished.”
The university’s Registrar’s Office reports 4,107 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the fall semester. More than 12,000 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.