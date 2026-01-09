Local students named to UW-Whitewater 2025 fall semester Dean’s List

The following students with local connections were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2025 fall semester:

Lorelai Allison, Kenosha

Connor Anderson, Kenosha

Ciera Baase, Kenosha

Bradley Becker, Twin Lakes

Hunter Blaim, Bristol

Kamryn Blaim, Bristol

Jake Briggs, Bristol

Katie Calkins, Twin Lakes

Maya Colborn, Twin Lakes

Christian Crump, Kenosha

Aleah Daniels, Salem

Evan Davis, Twin Lakes

Joe Davis, Twin Lakes

Logan Deegan, Trevor

John Delavan, Bristol

Ryan Dolan, Kenosha

Sydney Farm, Trevor

Megan Flasch, Kenosha

Sarah Franas, Silver Lake

Eydie Furnett, Kenosha

Tommy Gedwill, Salem

Emma Giese, Kenosha

Madalyn Gorski, Trevor

Amanda Gorsuch, Bristol

Megan Greenhill, Trevor

Anthony Grifo, Twin Lakes

Walker Hansen, Twin Lakes

Avery Holt, Silver Lake

Melissa Horton, Kenosha

Julie Jaworski, Kenosha

Logan Johnson, Silver Lake

Brieana Kazort, Trevor

Kieran Kehoe, Twin Lakes

Matthew Kempen, Twin Lakes

Izack Kessler, Kenosha

Anthony Krause, Bristol

Gillian Lancaster, Kenosha

Brooke Lindom, Salem

Madison Lopatka, Salem

Mia Maldonado, Kenosha

Kristie Martin, Twin Lakes

Mason Mcneill, Bristol

Bryahna Merrill, Salem

Ava Miller, Salem

Will Monday, Trevor

Juliana Mora, Kenosha

Sylvia Nielsen, Salem

Jordan O’Neil, Salem

Jordan Oppenneer, Bristol

Meagan Power, Kenosha

Cameron Rayniak, Twin Lakes

Michael Ruggiero, Silver Lake

Sabrina Santana, Salem

Carson Schultz, Salem

Kyle Schuman, Kenosha

Payton Scoggin, Kenosha

Hannah Sheline, Kenosha

Colin Sloan, Twin Lakes

Adrienne Smith, Kenosha

Scarlett Snyder, Twin Lakes

Allison Steadman, Twin Lakes

Monica Teumer, Trevor

Kendra Vallis, Kenosha

Natalie Wagemann, Trevor

Nolan du Chemin, Twin Lakes

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

“We are incredibly proud of the students who earned a place on the Dean’s List,” said Robin Fox, UW-Whitewater’s interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “This distinction reflects exceptional academic achievement and the dedication our students bring to their studies every day. Their success strengthens our university, and we celebrate all they have accomplished.”

The university’s Registrar’s Office reports 4,107 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the fall semester. More than 12,000 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.