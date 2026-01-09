A word from our sponsors: Sign up for Westosha Sports Complex 12-week 9 Hole Golf League

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH
Westosha Sports Complex is hosting a 12-week, 9 Hole Golf League.
Starts the week of 1/26/26.
Cost: $280 – Sign up below or call us at 262-885-6110
First come first served gets choice of 5:00 or 7:00 tee time Monday thru Friday(Ask us about weekend times) CONTACT US
1-2 players per time slot are allotted 1 hour complete their round.
3-4 players per time slot are allotted 2 hours to complete their round•
Stableford Scoring
Cash prizes based on number of participants, optional weekly skins game
MONDAY 5:00PM BUY NOW
MONDAY 7:00PM BUY NOW
TUESDAY 5:00PM BUY NOW
TUESDAY 7:00PM BUY NOW
WEDNESDAY 5:00PM BUY NOW
WEDNESDAY 7:00PM BUY NOW
THURSDAY 5:00PM BUY NOW
FRIDAY 5:00PM BUY NOW
FRIDAY 7:00PM BUY NOW
All weekend dates please call for availability