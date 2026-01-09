A word from our sponsors: Sign up for Westosha Sports Complex 12-week 9 Hole Golf League

Best of Holiday Hoops in Racine: St. Catherine’s earns statement win, Prairie pulls off big comeback and Case, Lutheran find mixed results Over the past three weeks, county teams competed in holiday tournaments across the region, with several programs using the break to test themselves against quality non-conference opponents. The results offered early indicators of playoff contenders and emerging stars heading into the second half of the season. Most of the teams played in the Doctors of […] Matt Hardesty

Schulte families alerted Jan. 7 after ‘inappropriate’ student video sparks investigation STURTEVANT, WI – The Racine County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is investigating a video incident involving Schulte School students that prompted a note home to parents by Principal Damon Jackson. “While we have confirmed that the video was not filmed on school grounds nor did it take place during school hours, its sensitive nature has prompted […] Grant Ritchey

Wisconsin rejects 2026 CDC vaccine changes, recommends guidance from pediatrics group State health officials won’t change their recommendations for childhood vaccines, endorsing the guidance of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The announcement comes three days after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday scaled back its list […] Erik Gunn

Skill vs Luck in Fish Games: What Every Player Should Know Fish games have taken the online casino world by storm. They look colorful, move fast, and feel more like arcade games than traditional casino games. Instead of spinning reels or placing simple bets, players aim, shoot, and choose targets underwater. That makes many people ask an important question: Are fish games about skill, or are […] Racine County Eye Staff