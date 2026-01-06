Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Jan. 6, 2026

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.

Agenda items include:

New Riverview Grade School Administrator, Chris Trottier

Introduction of Michael Kostiuk, new village administrator

Review of past activities and performance of Economic Development Committee

Ordinance 2026.01-107 – an ordinance amending the zoning map for the Village of Salem Lakes; Berwick Properties Inc., 4011 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 (Owner), Daniel Szczap, 4011 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from R-2 (Suburban Single-Family Residential District), PR-1 (Park-Recreational District) & C-1 (Lowland Resource Conservancy District) to R-2 (Suburban Single-Family Residential District), C-1 (Lowland Resource Conservancy District) & PUD (Planned Unit Development Overlay District) on Tax Parcels #70-4-120-054-0421 & 70-4-120-054-0338. For informational purposes only these parcels are located on the north side of STH ‘50’, approximately 1800 feet east of CTH ‘B’.

Ordinance 2026.01-108 – an ordinance amending the zoning map for the Village of Salem Lakes; Salem Orchard Farm LLC, 387 Belle Foret Drive, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 (Owner), Robert & Jenny Kelch, 22381 98th Street, Salem Lakes, WI 53168 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from A2 (General Agricultural District) to A-2 (General Agricultural District) & A-3 (Agricultural Related Manufacturing, Warehousing and Marketing District) on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-244-0120. For informational purposes only this parcel is a triangle parcel south of 98th Street at the intersection with CTH ‘C’

Salem Orchard Farm LLC, 387 Belle Foret Drive, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 (Owner), Robert & Jenny Kelch, 22381 98th St., Salem Lakes, WI 53168 (Agent), requesting a Conditional Use Permit for retail sales in the A-3 (Agricultural-Related Manufacturing, Warehousing and Marketing District) on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-244-0120. For informational purposes only this parcel is a triangle parcel south of 98th Street at the intersection with CTH ‘C’.

Ordinance 2026.01-109 – an ordinance adopting an amendment to the land use plan maps for the Village of Salem Lakes (maps 23, 24 & 25); Village of Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Road, Salem WI 53168 (Owner), requesting an amendment to the adopted Land Use Plan maps for the Village of Salem Lakes (Maps 23, 24 & 25) from “Institutional” to “Community Business” on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-172-3006. For informational purposes only this parcel is located at the intersection of First Street and Lake Street

Ordinance 2026.01-110 – an ordinance amending the zoning map for the Village of Salem Lakes; Village of Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Road, Salem WI 53168 (Owner), requesting a rezoning from I-1 (Institutional District) to B-2 (Community Business District) on Tax Parcel 70-4-120-172-3006. For informational purposes only this parcel is located at the intersection of First Street and Lake Street.

Memorandum of Understanding and TID Timeline – Brenner Fields

Park Commission appointment due to resignation of Doug Randolph

Property maintenance extension request from Wesley Schroeder, 30615 113th St – Wilmot

The full agenda is available here.