A word from our sponsors: Jan. 4, 2026 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Top 10 stories from 2025: Here are the articles that grabbed your attention the most RACINE, WI – Racine County Eye published hundreds of articles in 2025, and what we noticed about the top 10 stories is how much readers respond to news from right here in our community. We share articles from our content partners to provide news at the state and national levels, and we know you appreciate […] Heather Asiyanbi

Pillar Health to host pediatric flu vaccine clinic Jan. 7 in Racine RACINE — Pillar Health will offer a walk-in pediatric flu vaccine clinic Wednesday, Jan. 7, giving families an opportunity to protect children from seasonal influenza during the peak winter months. The clinic will run from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Pillar Health Racine Clinic, located inside Julian Thomas School at Door 3. No appointment […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine’s own Steve Morris revives Kenosha Bradford, honored as 2025 Wisconsin Coach of the Year Kenosha Bradford High School’s football program has experienced a remarkable revival in just one season under the leadership of Head Coach Steve Morris, who was recently voted Wisconsin High School Football Coach of the Year in a fan-driven statewide poll conducted by High School on SI. Morris, a Racine native and former three-time NCAA Division […] Nick Payne

Foxconn pays Mount Pleasant up to $20 million under development agreement MOUNT PLEASANT, WI – Foxconn has paid between $15 million and $20 million to the Village of Mount Pleasant as part of its ongoing financial obligations tied to a local development agreement, according to a story from jsonline.com. In a statement provided to Racine County Eye by Mount Pleasant Communications Director Sean Ryan, the village […] Heather Asiyanbi