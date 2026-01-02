Units on scene for crash in Wilmot

At about 6:35 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are on the scene of a crash in the 11900 block of Fox River Road (Highway W) in Wilmot.

Per dispatch: A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle.

UPDATE about 6:40 p.m. — Flight for Life medical transport helicopter requested to respond.

UPDATE 11 p.m. — Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue issued the following news release: “On January 2, 2026, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue and the Randall Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian incident at the intersection of 316th Avenue and County Highway W (Fox River Road). Initial information from Kenosha County Joint Services Dispatch indicated that a sport utility vehicle had struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway and that the pedestrian was lying in the roadway. Due to the mechanism of injury, Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue requested a medical helicopter and assistance from the Wheatland Fire Department for landing zone operations. Upon arrival, crews located the patient in the roadway with serious, life-threatening injuries. Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue and LifeNet McHenry personnel worked together to stabilize the patient at the landing zone, including the administration of blood products. The patient was subsequently transported by LifeNet medical helicopter to Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, a Level I Trauma Center, in critical condition. Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue would like to thank the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Fire Department, LifeNet McHenry, Twin Lakes Dispatch, Kenosha County Joint Services Dispatch, and Wilmot Mountain Ski Patrol for their assistance and coordinated response.”