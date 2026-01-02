A word from our sponsors: Jan. 4, 2026 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Meet Linus: Featured Pet for January 2, 2026 Linus is a 4-year-old pup with brown eyes and brown and tan fur. He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Adorable pup This handsome guy weighs 47 pounds and has the most expressive, soulful eyes. Linus is a happy boy and can’t wait to find his new family. Fixed, Vaccinated, […] Racine County Eye Staff

2026 Polar Plunge draws a big crowd of brave souls taking on frigid Lake Michigan RACINE, WI – A large crowd of brave souls took on the cold waters of Lake Michigan on New Year’s Day 2026 as part of the annual New Year’s Day Splash and Dash near the Racine Yacht Club. Water temperatures were six degrees above freezing at 38 and the air was officially at 18 with […] Mark Hertzberg and Heather Asiyanbi

Racine Public Library launches new year with financial literacy workshops, full slate of January programs RACINE — Racine Public Library is kicking off the new year with a series of free financial literacy workshops and a wide range of educational and recreational programs for all ages, running Jan. 3–10 at the library’s 75 Seventh St. location. Among the highlights is a new installment of the library’s ongoing partnership with Marine […] Racine County Eye Staff

All-County Football: Case senior Michael Farr voted player of the year, Union Grove’s Craig McClelland voted coach of the year It was an impressive fall for Racine County’s nine high school football programs, with five teams winning playoff games in the same year for just the fifth time ever. Picking a player of the year for the county this year was no easy task, but the coaches selected Case senior wide receiver/defensive back Michael Farr […] Matt Hardesty