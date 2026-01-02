A word from our sponsors: Froedtert South welcomes back Dr. Goya Raikar

All-County Football: Case senior Michael Farr voted player of the year, Union Grove’s Craig McClelland voted coach of the year It was an impressive fall for Racine County’s nine high school football programs, with five teams winning playoff games in the same year for just the fifth time ever. Picking a player of the year for the county this year was no easy task, but the coaches selected Case senior wide receiver/defensive back Michael Farr […] Matt Hardesty

Racine County Weekly Weather Forecast — December 31, 2025 RACINE COUNTY, WI — This week’s weather sees temps staying mostly in the mid-20s and upper teens. Thursday will be the coldest day with a high of 19 and Monday will be the warmest with a high of 35. Forecast Overview Wednesday, December 31: Cloudy with a high of 29F and a low of 7F. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Seattle Neighborhoods on the Move: Where to Live & Relocate Without the Stress Seattle continues to evolve as one of the most attractive and dynamic cities in the United States. With its population expected to exceed 816,000 by 2025, the Emerald City blends career opportunities, urban convenience, and natural beauty. For anyone considering moving to Seattle, knowing where to live and how to do it stress-free starts with […] Racine County Eye Staff

Wisconsin’s 79% Migration Surge: Why America’s Overlooked State Is Winning New Residents While headlines fixate on Florida’s population boom and California’s exodus, a quieter transformation is reshaping the American Midwest. Wisconsin experienced a remarkable 79% surge in migration interest during 2024-2025, marking one of the largest increases nationwide and shattering two decades of demographic patterns. Approximately 28,478 people migrated to Wisconsin between July 2023 and June 2024—the […] Racine County Eye Staff