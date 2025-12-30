Spring election 2026: Two Salem Lakes trustee incumbents not running for re-election

Two of the three incumbent Salem Lakes village trustee candidates are not running for re-election.

Ron Gandt and Bill Hopkins filed non-candidacy papers by the Dec. 26 deadline, said Sara Spencer, village clerk.

Hopkins was the last remaining member of the original Salem Lakes Village Board after the merger of the village of Silver Lake and the town of Salem Lakes in 2018. The Silver Lake Village Board served as the initial Salem Lakes Village Board.

Gandt was first elected in 2018.

Candidates for municipal offices to be filled by the April election can have until Jan. 6 to file candidacy papers.