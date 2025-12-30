A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 2026 Winter Golf League at Westosha Sports League

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports League — DH
Sign up for 2026 Winter Golf League at Westosha Sports League:
- 12-week 9 Hole Golf League
- Starts the week of 1/26/26
- Cost: $280 – Sign up below or call us at 262-885-6110
- First come first served gets choice of 5:00 or 7:00 tee time Monday thru Friday (Ask us about weekend times) CONTACT US
- 1-2 players per time slot are allotted 1 hour complete their round. 3-4 players per time slot are allotted 2 hours to complete their round
- Stableford Scoring
- Cash prizes based on number of participants, optional weekly skins game
All weekend dates please call for availability