A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 2026 Winter Golf League at Westosha Sports League

Dec 30th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports League — DH

Sign up for 2026 Winter Golf League at Westosha Sports League:

  • 12-week 9 Hole Golf League
  • Starts the week of 1/26/26
  • Cost: $280 – Sign up below or call us at 262-885-6110
  • First come first served gets choice of 5:00 or 7:00 tee time Monday thru Friday (Ask us about weekend times) CONTACT US
  • 1-2 players per time slot are allotted 1 hour complete their round. 3-4 players per time slot are allotted 2 hours to complete their round
  • Stableford Scoring
  • Cash prizes based on number of participants, optional weekly skins game
  • MONDAY 5:00PM  BUY NOW
  • MONDAY 7:00PM BUY NOW
  • TUESDAY 5:00PM BUY NOW
  • TUESDAY 7:00PM BUY NOW
  • WEDNESDAY 5:00PM BUY NOW
  • WEDNESDAY 7:00PM BUY NOW
  • THURSDAY 5:00PM BUY NOW
  • FRIDAY 5:00PM BUY NOW
  • FRIDAY 7:00PM BUY NOW

All weekend dates please call for availability

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives