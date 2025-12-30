A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 2026 Winter Golf League at Westosha Sports League

Kiwanis Club of West Racine seeks prize donations for March 7 Raffle Night fundraiser RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is seeking prize donations from local businesses and individuals for its annual Raffle Night fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, March 7, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. The event is the club’s primary fundraiser and supports youth- and family-focused programs in Racine and beyond. Organizers say donated […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine County municipalities announce 2026 Christmas tree, garbage collection details RACINE COUNTY, WI – As the holidays wind down, the fragrance of a freshly cut Christmas tree will fade, and needles will continue dropping and making a mess. Municipalities across Racine County will collect real Christmas trees, not plastic ones or those made from other materials, throughout the month of January. There is also a […] Heather Asiyanbi

A look at how Trump’s work requirements could impact people who receive public benefits The Trump administration made work requirements for low-income people receiving government assistance a priority in 2025. This story also appeared in Associated Press The departments of Health and Human Services, Agriculture and Housing and Urban Development have worked to usher in stricter employment conditions to receive health care, food aid and rental assistance benefits funded by the […] Associated Press

WisDOT fixes $900M accounting error found in audit of state financial report An accounting error led the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to erroneously increase the value on paper of the state’s infrastructure assets by nearly $900 million, legislative auditors said in a new analysis. WisDOT corrected the error after the Legislative Audit Bureau drew it to the attention of the department, and the erroneous information was […] Erik Gunn