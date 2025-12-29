Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 12:52 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units, Kenosha County Dive Team members and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash n the 11500 block of 286th Avenue in Trevor.

Per disaptch: Vehicle is off the road and in a road side water channel.

UPDATE about 12:54 p.m. — Unit on scene reports sole occupant is out of vehicle.

UPDATE about 12:56 p.m. — Salem Lakes command release dive team from reponse.

UPDATE 12:58 p.m — Salem Lakes unit on scene confirms one person is out of vehicle and walking around.