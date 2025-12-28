Dense fog & wind advisories issued; snow too

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory and a wind advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

During the fog advisory period, visibility maybe limited to one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. The dense fog advisory is set to expire at noon, Sunday.

The wind advisory is set to be in effect from 6 p.m., Sunday, through 6 p.m., Monday. Winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph may be experienced during the advisory period, says the latest, local NWS forecast.

And there may be a little snow on the ground too. Day time Sunday rain is expected to change to snow Sunday night. Total accumulation of about 1 inch possible.