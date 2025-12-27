Local student perform in the 2025 Carthage College Christmas Festival

To celebrate the Advent season, Carthage College students performed in the 151st Christmas Festival the weekend of Dec. 4-6, in the A. F. Siebert Chapel in Kenosha.

The Carthage Christmas Festival is one of the largest and most beloved events on campus, bringing together over 3,500 people throughout the festival weekend. The Christmas Festival artistic staff includes Professors Margaret Burk as Artistic Director and Matthew Hougland as Production Director.

The Wind Orchestra was conducted by James Ripley

The Philharmonic Orchestra was conducted by E. Edward Kawakami

Vox Ignis, Carthage Choir, and Lincoln Chamber Singers were conducted by Margaret Burk

Voces Aquae and Carthage Treble Choir were conducted by Polly Amborn

Accompanists: Melissa Cardamone and Gregory Berg

The following students from the area participated:

Kiley Kennedy of Trevor Carthage Treble Choir

Diana Albiter of Twin Lakes Voces Aquae

Davian Santiago of Kenosha Wind Orchestra

Lanie Klawonn of Kenosha Wind Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra

Jada Moss of Kenosha Carthage Choir and Lincoln Singers

Emily Van Laningham of Kenosha Carthage Philharmonic

Rachel Lenzi of Kenosha Carthage Philharmonic

Neil DuJardin of Kenosha Wind Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra

Rebecca DeBoer of Kenosha Philharmonic Orchestra

Laurel Brown of Kenosha Wind Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra

Addison Kelnhofer of Kenosha Wind Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra

Gia Han Hoang of Kenosha Carthage Choir

Jalen Imroth of Kenosha Wind Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra

Danika Stewart of Kenosha Carthage Philharmonic

Cheyenne Shaw of Kenosha Voces Aquae

