Local student perform in the 2025 Carthage College Christmas Festival

To celebrate the Advent season, Carthage College students performed in the 151st Christmas Festival the weekend of Dec. 4-6, in the A. F. Siebert Chapel in Kenosha.
The Carthage Christmas Festival is one of the largest and most beloved events on campus, bringing together over 3,500 people throughout the festival weekend. The Christmas Festival artistic staff includes Professors Margaret Burk as Artistic Director and Matthew Hougland as Production Director.
The Wind Orchestra was conducted by James Ripley
The Philharmonic Orchestra was conducted by E. Edward Kawakami
Vox Ignis, Carthage Choir, and Lincoln Chamber Singers were conducted by Margaret Burk
Voces Aquae and Carthage Treble Choir were conducted by Polly Amborn
Accompanists: Melissa Cardamone and Gregory Berg
The following students from the area participated:
- Kiley Kennedy of Trevor Carthage Treble Choir
- Diana Albiter of Twin Lakes Voces Aquae
- Davian Santiago of Kenosha Wind Orchestra
- Lanie Klawonn of Kenosha Wind Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra
- Jada Moss of Kenosha Carthage Choir and Lincoln Singers
- Emily Van Laningham of Kenosha Carthage Philharmonic
- Rachel Lenzi of Kenosha Carthage Philharmonic
- Neil DuJardin of Kenosha Wind Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra
- Rebecca DeBoer of Kenosha Philharmonic Orchestra
- Laurel Brown of Kenosha Wind Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra
- Addison Kelnhofer of Kenosha Wind Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra
- Gia Han Hoang of Kenosha Carthage Choir
- Jalen Imroth of Kenosha Wind Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra
- Danika Stewart of Kenosha Carthage Philharmonic
- Cheyenne Shaw of Kenosha Voces Aquae
Founded in 1847, Carthage blends the liberal arts traditions with programs that shape careers, hands-on learning that fuels discovery, and faculty mentorship that drives student success – all on a Lake Michigan campus in Kenosha, Wisconsin, midway between Chicago and Milwaukee. www.carthage.edu