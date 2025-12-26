Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

Dec 26th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 12:58 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police Department officer are responding for an investigation in the 200 block of Oakwood Teail in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Smell of natural gas reported inside building.

