Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

Former Horlick standout Carson Fletcher makes a name for himself in 2025 at Missouri Valley Former William Horlick High School running back Carson Fletcher’s football journey has been defined by steady growth, hard-nosed production, and a willingness to embrace every opportunity placed in front of him. From his days as a do-it-all Rebel standout to his emergence as a freshman contributor for the University of South Dakota, Fletcher is quickly […] Nick Payne

Bigg Boyz Kitchen: Bringing soulful southern flavors to Racine A dream turned into a culinary family Bigg Boyz Kitchen began as a partnership between Charles and Jasmine, who wanted to create generational wealth while doing what they love. Inspired by the need for quality food in Racine, the duo opened their restaurant to bring authentic Southern and American dishes to the community. From their […] Nick Payne

Racine County Weekly Weather Forecast — December 24, 2025 RACINE COUNTY, WI — Christmas Eve will be cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s and mid to upper 30s. This week sees temps staying mostly in the 40s. Cloudy weather is expected. Next week sees the return of low temperatures in the teens. Forecast Overview Wednesday, December 24: Cloudy skies with a high of […] Racine County Eye Staff

Girls High School Basketball: Collier-White’s 33 points power St. Catherine’s past Prairie in thriller WIND POINT, Wis. – Laila Collier-White had just led her team to a win that it had been chasing for over three years, but she couldn’t celebrate quite yet. As the St. Catherine’s senior’s teammates poured onto the floor to celebrate a thrilling 85-79 victory at Prairie, Collier-White lay exhausted on the court. To lead […] Matt Hardesty