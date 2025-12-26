Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

At about 12:58 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police Department officer are responding for an investigation in the 200 block of Oakwood Teail in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Smell of natural gas reported inside building.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 12:58 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police Department officer are responding for an investigation in the 200 block of Oakwood Teail in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Smell of natural gas reported inside building.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress